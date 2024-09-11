Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.70

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.79, with a volume of 64894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.98.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$595.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.20.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$208.40 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.7128099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.04 per share, with a total value of C$176,000.00. In other news, Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 30,150 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.76, for a total transaction of C$294,297.17. Insiders bought a total of 76,200 shares of company stock worth $513,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.