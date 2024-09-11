Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.70

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.79, with a volume of 64894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.98.
The stock has a market cap of C$595.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.20.
Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$208.40 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.7128099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
