Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Joanna G. Lambert Sells 67,403 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 67,403 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $330,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 591,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,065.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
OLO Stock Down 3.2 %
NYSE OLO opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.
OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLO. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.
Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.
