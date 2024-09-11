Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Shares Down 1.2%

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$97.99 and last traded at C$98.80. 5,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$134.83 target price on Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Olympia Financial Group
Olympia Financial Group Price Performance
Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.
Olympia Financial Group Company Profile
Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.
