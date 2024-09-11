Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Shares Down 1.2%

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$97.99 and last traded at C$98.80. 5,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$134.83 target price on Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$99.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$240.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.