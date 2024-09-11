On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $146.68

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.68 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 148.20 ($1.94). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 145.80 ($1.91), with a volume of 237,360 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OTB shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £242.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,620.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.79.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

