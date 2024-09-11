OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OPHC

OptimumBank Stock Performance

OPHC opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $43.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.37. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the first quarter worth about $1,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 21.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 52.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.