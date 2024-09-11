Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.450-1.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.7 billion.

Oracle Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.13. Oracle has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

