Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Organovo stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.62. Organovo has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 929,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.46% of Organovo as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

