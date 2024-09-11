Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.