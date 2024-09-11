Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 27th

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Ovintiv has increased its dividend by an average of 45.3% per year over the last three years. Ovintiv has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Ovintiv Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

