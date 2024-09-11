Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.23.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $157.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 794.1% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

