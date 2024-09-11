Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.10

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.37 ($0.06), with a volume of 14796416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OBD
Oxford BioDynamics Trading Up 1.6 %
About Oxford BioDynamics
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford BioDynamics
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.