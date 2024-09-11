Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.10

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.37 ($0.06), with a volume of 14796416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.63 million, a PE ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.19.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

