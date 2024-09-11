Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.000-7.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.200 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $83.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,889. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Industries

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.