Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.47 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.30 EPS.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $83.66. The stock had a trading volume of 765,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,527. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $80.87 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.60.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

