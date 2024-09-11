Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $310.0 million-$325.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.5 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.30 EPS.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.66. The company had a trading volume of 910,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.20. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.60.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

