Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Jeff C. Jones Sells 11,251 Shares

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $265,748.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,014.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.55 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,015.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,193.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PPBI. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

