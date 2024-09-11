Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.24. 353,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 871,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $178.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank D. Lee purchased 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,186.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,642.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240 and sold 13,113 shares valued at $363,906. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.