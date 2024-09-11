PAID Network (PAID) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $19.79 million and $7,104.92 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.04442403 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $16,565.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

