Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Down to $34.76

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.76, but opened at $34.01. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 11,395,390 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 698,649 shares of company stock valued at $21,453,996. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,587,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 707,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 142,411 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 449,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 79,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

