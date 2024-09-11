Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.01

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.01 and last traded at $96.74, with a volume of 173346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Get Parsons alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Parsons

Parsons Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Parsons by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Parsons by 23.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.