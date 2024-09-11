Patrick Pacious Sells 10,025 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,709,646.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $120.80. 249,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,771. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day moving average is $121.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $134.44.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

View Our Latest Report on CHH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,396,000 after purchasing an additional 62,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.