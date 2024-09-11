PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,561,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in PayPal by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,789,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,891,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,541,000 after acquiring an additional 306,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

