PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.14 and last traded at $68.20. 1,662,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 14,111,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.