PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at Tudor Pickering

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBF. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

PBF Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PBF opened at $32.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $1,658,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,042,098 shares in the company, valued at $700,237,577.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,017,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,572,314. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

