Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.24

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 144393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $338,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,286 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 483.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,769 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after buying an additional 1,677,448 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 4,386.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 632,235 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,348,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $178,118,000 after acquiring an additional 618,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,165,258 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $70,016,000 after acquiring an additional 531,440 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

