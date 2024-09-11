Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Trading Down 4.1%

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.11. 16,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 918,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MD

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $905.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $328,224.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,100 shares of company stock worth $701,889 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.