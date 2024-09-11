Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $96.00

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.26), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.26).

Pembroke VCT B Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £210.02 million, a PE ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.36.

Get Pembroke VCT B alerts:

Pembroke VCT B Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Pembroke VCT B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12,500.00%.

About Pembroke VCT B

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembroke VCT B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembroke VCT B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.