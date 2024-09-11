PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.29. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

