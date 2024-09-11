PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 469,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 218,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

