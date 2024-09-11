PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

GHY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 60,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,909. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 3,747 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $46,725.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,706.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

