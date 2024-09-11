Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.05.

PM stock opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

