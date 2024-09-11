Pier Capital LLC Acquires 23,178 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 42,922.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,178 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Globant by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,336,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $673,693,000 after buying an additional 213,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Globant by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,323,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at about $99,396,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,922,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 478,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,815,000 after buying an additional 115,360 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOB stock opened at $198.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.16 and its 200-day moving average is $188.21. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $151.68 and a twelve month high of $251.50.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.39%. Globant’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.90.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

