Pier Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,807 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Procore Technologies worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,111,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,384,000 after buying an additional 692,218 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $106,738,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,597,000 after purchasing an additional 351,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $91,158,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $468,507.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,260,612.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,760 shares of company stock worth $10,434,009. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Procore Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Procore Technologies stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 0.73. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

