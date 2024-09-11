Pier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,415 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 649.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,223,088.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $127,308.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,223,088.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,218 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.10.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

