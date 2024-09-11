Pier Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Herc worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter worth $43,505,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,457,000. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Herc by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,776,000 after purchasing an additional 169,886 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Herc by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 170,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 110,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,505,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Herc Stock Up 1.8 %

HRI stock opened at $134.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.07. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

