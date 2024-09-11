Pier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,429 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Option Care Health worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Option Care Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,445,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,841,000 after buying an additional 4,549,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $64,343,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,023,000 after purchasing an additional 735,344 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $18,774,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 888,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 470,132 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $663,429.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

