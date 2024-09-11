Pier Capital LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,905 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Roivant Sciences worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 138,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 60,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ROIV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 2.5 %

ROIV stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

