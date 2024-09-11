Pier Capital LLC Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 766,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,779 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 3.03.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 15,953 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $119,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,961.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 15,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $109,543.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 232,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,598.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 15,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $119,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,961.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 88,156 shares of company stock valued at $669,250. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

