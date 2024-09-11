Pier Capital LLC Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation comprises 1.5% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Onto Innovation worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONTO stock opened at $182.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.98 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

