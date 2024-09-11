Pier Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Shift4 Payments worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after purchasing an additional 881,216 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $59,520,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,088,000 after acquiring an additional 561,707 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $34,108,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $38,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

