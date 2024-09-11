Pier Capital LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEM. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $54,289,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,294,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Finally, Northwestern University purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $491,000.
Tempus AI Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of TEM opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.95. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $77.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on TEM shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tempus AI
Tempus AI Company Profile
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tempus AI
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.