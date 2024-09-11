Pier Capital LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEM. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $54,289,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,294,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Finally, Northwestern University purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $491,000.

Shares of TEM opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.95. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TEM shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

