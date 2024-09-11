Pier Capital LLC Sells 7,360 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey accounts for 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Houlihan Lokey worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 624.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,582.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,419 shares of company stock worth $2,788,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.25.

HLI stock opened at $152.80 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $157.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

