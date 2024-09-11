PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 1st

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance
Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
