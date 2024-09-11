PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PML stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.