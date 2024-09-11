PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 1st

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PML stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.