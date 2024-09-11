Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.04

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.04 and last traded at $95.03, with a volume of 42169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.96.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.52.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Total Return ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 636.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,795 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $23,922,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 396.3% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 278,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 222,211 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,597,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 447,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,718,000 after acquiring an additional 200,971 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

