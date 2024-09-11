POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.01 and last traded at C$4.01. 53,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 105,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

POET Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market cap of C$267.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.42.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 earnings per share for the current year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

