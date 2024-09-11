Pollux Coin Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.83 million and $224,242.22 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.00263521 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,971,291 coins and its circulating supply is 39,971,864 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,966,319.048126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.29657093 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars.

