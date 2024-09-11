Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) vs. The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Financial Contrast

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) and The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Powerfleet has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coretec Group has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Powerfleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Powerfleet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of The Coretec Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerfleet -3.86% -6.61% -2.36% The Coretec Group N/A -942.66% -129.98%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Powerfleet and The Coretec Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Powerfleet and The Coretec Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerfleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Powerfleet currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.73%. Given Powerfleet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Powerfleet is more favorable than The Coretec Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Powerfleet and The Coretec Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerfleet $133.59 million 3.64 -$5.68 million ($0.31) -14.55 The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$2.31 million N/A N/A

The Coretec Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Powerfleet.

Summary

Powerfleet beats The Coretec Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. It also provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, heavy industry, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental, logistics, shipping, and freight transportation markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc., together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, engages in developing, testing, and providing various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications. It also owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company was formerly known as 3DIcon Corporation and changed its name to The Coretec Group Inc. in June 2017. The Coretec Group Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

