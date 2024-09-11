PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE PSK traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.18. 46,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,801. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$21.22 and a 52-week high of C$28.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.30.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9548564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.94.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

