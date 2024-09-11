PROS (NYSE:PRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.46

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 61779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Get PROS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PROS

PROS Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $798.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PROS by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PROS by 10.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.