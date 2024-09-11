ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $16.19

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $16.82. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 672,311 shares trading hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 170.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,154,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,695,000 after buying an additional 12,081,007 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,996,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,228,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,641,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 906,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 309,754 shares during the period.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

